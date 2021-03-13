Breaking News
PHOTOS: Burial of Late magnate Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs

L-R Am Desmond Akanwor, Rivers State PDP Chairman; Hon Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to Rivers State Government and Sir Celestine Omehia, Former Rivers State Governor. During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
Ifie Sekibo, MD Heritage Bank; Chief Obinna Anaba, Okpongedenge Isingwa and Chief Timi Alaibe, Former NDDC MD During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
Soki Graham-Douglas and Chief Timipriye Silver, Hon Minister of State for Petroleum During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
L-R Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah Hon Minister of State Mines and Steel Development FCA and Pastor Tonye Cole, During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
Mr Herbert Wigwe MD Access Bank with his Wife During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
L-R Soki Graham-Douglas; Hon Timipriye Silver Minister of State for Petroleum and Amb Idaere Ogan During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
L-R Amb Godknows Igali and Mrs Magaret Alamieyeseigha, Wife of Late Ex-Governor of Bayelsa state During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Dr Patience Jonathan, and Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State

