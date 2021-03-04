PharmAccess commends Gov Okowa over quality healthcare delivery process

Kindly Share This Story:

As OMS up-scales antenatal care by 500% in Delta community

Celebrates 1 yr anniversary of treating 1500 children, 45 deliveries

Abjua

As healthcare services remain central in governance, a non-governmental organization, PharmAcess Foundation, Wednesday, commended Governor of Delta State, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, over quality healthcare delivery process and enabling environment in communities.

The commendation was made by the Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili, while speaking on the Delta State Contributory Health project initiated by the Okowa-led government.

Ndili also expressed optimism that the initiative will make it smooth for rural dwellers to access quality healthcare services under the scheme, especially in communities that are difficult to reach.

She said: “The project was established to change the methods of healthcare delivery in rural areas.

“We laud the Delta State government for providing an enabling environment for service delivery.

“I strongly believe that we are initiating a new model that could change the way healthcare is delivered, especially in the rural and hard to reach areas with the involvement of the private sector.

“At Ovade, we have witnessed encouraging results anchored on community engagement of the private sector and better quality of care in this community that was not present before this intervention.

“For us to change the way healthcare is delivered in rural areas, we need the government leading the process, with dedicated support from the private sector for effectiveness and efficiency. Trust in the healthcare system is essential for us to achieve UHC and this framework which is anchored on sustainability, scalability, transparency, effectiveness, and efficiency is a model which must be studied.”

However, the PharmAccess boss advised that with the lead Delta State has taken it is important to maintain it by selecting passionate partners.

“It is crucial that when implementing an innovation, that you select dedicated and passionate partners. Delta State has taken the lead with Director General, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, DSCHC, Dr Ben Nkechika who has worked tirelessly to ensure that the State Government provides an enabling environment for the framework to succeed.

“I believe this is a very important project not just for PharmAccess, but for Nigeria based on the lessons we have learned so far, we are looking to replicate this framework across as many other abandoned primary healthcare centers across the country as possible with the appropriate enabling environments”, she said.

She also appreciated efforts and commitments of the Outreach team, led by Dr Efunbo Dosekun and Dr Segun Ebitanmi of Outreach Hospital Lagos for their dedication and service to humanity.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer, Outreach Medical Services, OMS, Dr Efunbo Dosekun, while celebrated one-year anniversary of providing quality healthcare services to Ovade Community in Oghara, Delta State under the Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC), in an innovative Public Private Partnership with Delta State Government, disclosed OMS up-scaling antenatal care by 500 per cent at Ovade Primary Health Care facility with 1, 500 children treated and 45 deliveries taken including over 100 pregnant women currently nearing their expected delivery dates.

Dosekun said: “We are currently already providing clean water for the communities, and we will soon provide solar/inverter energy. We have treated over 1,500 children affected by the epidemic over the last one year.

“We have witnessed a 500 per cent increase in antenatal care with over 45 deliveries and over 100 pregnant women currently nearing their expected delivery dates. In addition, there has been increasing in immunization because we educated them on the importance of immunization.

“And in the next one year, we hope that everyone in Oghara has good health knowledge to sustain a healthy lifestyle, surveillance screening, relevant immunization access like tetanus vaccine for all farmers, and people with the illness can access the center early before second-tier or tertiary care is required.”

In deep appreciation and assurance, the DG, DSCHC, Dr. Ben Nkechika, maintained that the Commission will ensure full support to assist health workers to deliver quality services to people of the State as he acknowledged that there is good evidence of clinical service, community, and authority engagement

“There’s also great evidence of adequate healthcare delivery to the people which meets their expectations. The fact that there’s good participation from the local government chairman to the Executive secretary, to the community leaders is very encouraging.

“The Access to Finance Program is strategically designed to reach the unreachable and ensure that no one is left behind in the healthcare space in Delta. We will continue to support the work in Oghara.

“And we thank Outreach and PharmAccess Foundation for their immense support to achieve this level of service. We will continue to ensure that the bills are paid on time so that the work can go on smoothly”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Ovade Community, Chief Frederick Efefaroro, expressed gratitude to PharmAccess and DSCHC for bringing the project to his community that has tremendously improved the health of his people and promised to support management and staff of the facility.

