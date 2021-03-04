Peter Oboh mourns Sadiq Dabar

Kindly Share This Story:

The ex-British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has condoled with the family of the late Sadiq Dabar, who passed away on Wednesday.

The ex-Commonwealth boxing champion also expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the “Save Sadiq Project”, which he (Oboh) was part of, during Dabar’s battle with cancer.

The former boxing champion said: “I remember watching the late Mr. Dabar as a child on TV playing the character of a young man called Bitrus on “Cock Crows at Dawn”.

READ ALSO:

He put smiles on most of our faces then as a child, but the first time I met him in person was through my sister, the former ADC political queen, Mabel Oboh.

“Some years ago after I came back from Europe after 18 years of successful sport career, one thing I noticed was my sister Mabel Oboh and late Sadiq Dabar, just like bee attached to honey, spend hours or should I say a whole day talking about show business.

“If my sister Mabel did not look like our dad, I could have believed my sister and Sadiq were twin that were swapped at birth in one of the hospitals in Lagos without the parents’ consent.

“Most of us will miss him,” Peter Oboh, the ex-boxing champion turned cleric, added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: