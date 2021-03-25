PEF(M)B: Coalition clears Bobboi of allegations, lauds ES for transparent leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition of Human Rights Groups in Nigeria (CHRGN) has absolved the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalization (Management) Board, Ahmed A. Bobboi of allegations of nepotism.

The coalition noted that Bobboi has displayed an unalloyed commitment to achieving the mandate of the agency through the introduction of policies that promotes transparency and accountability.

It said it came to this conclusion after an investigation to ascertain the veracity of the reports that border on workplace discrimination and favouritism.

After a thorough probe, the CHRGN said it found no evidence to suggest the entrenchment of acts of nepotism and its likes in the operations of the agency.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja through its President, Comrade Agibi Gabriel, the coalition also faulted the claim of lopsided recruitment in the agency.

According to Gabriel, these allegations are acts of mischief propagated by some individuals and groups bent on puncturing the agency’s smooth operation for reasons best known to them.

Comrade Gabriel, however, warned individuals and groups bent on discrediting the ES efforts to desist from such unholy endeavours.

He further said that the coalition shall not hesitate to identify and call out names of such individuals and organisations that are spreading mischief.

While urging all Nigerians, particularly Civil Society Groups to back Mr Bobboi, the group urged the ES to continue to render selfless service to the country.

