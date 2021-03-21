Breaking News
PDP reaffirms expulsion of Matazu chairman, women leader in Katsina

On 8:25 pmIn Newsby
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled its Chairman and Women Leader in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Murtala Tukur and Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Jabir Adamu, announced this while addressing newsmen shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Matazu on Sunday.
Adamu stated that members had unanimously expelled the duo for anti-party activities during their general meeting held at Matazu town recently.

He said that the decision was arrived at during a meeting which drew members and executives of the party from the wards to the local government levels.

“At the meeting, party faithful expressed dismay over the way and manner the outgone chairman and the women leader were conducting the affairs of the party.
“This is because they were not carrying everybody along; they were both given opportunity to explain their actions and inactions, but they couldn’t, therefore, the house passed a vote of no confidence in them,” he added.
Earlier in his remark, Chairman of PDP in Karaduwa Ward, Malam Surajo Yakubu, said they had since expelled Murtala Tukur from the party.

“Tukur is from Karaduwa Ward, and we have since expelled him even before this our general decision at the local governmen level,” Yakubu said.

The  meeting was attended by all party executives and members in the council area, including the Party Leader, Dr Shehu Matazu.

Matazu is member of Board of Trustees of PDP who represented Matazu/ Musawa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly thrice on the platform of the party.

