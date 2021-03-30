PDP labels Buhari’s medical trip badge of failure

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday said the routine overseas medical checkup embarked by President Muhammadu Buhari is a direct indictment of the Presidency’s failure to fix the nation’s healthcare system.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted under President Buhari, “even the hitherto highly rated State House Clinic, has become so moribund that it cannot provide a simple medical checkup service for Mr President.”

The statement continued: “While the PDP has nothing against where any person, including President Buhari, seeks his or her medical services, our party is worried that the Buhari Presidency is taking no decisive steps to fix our health care system, ostensibly because Mr President can afford overseas medical treatment at tax payers’ expense.

Also read:

“The PDP is disturbed that while Mr President jets out for medical treatment in well-equipped hospitals abroad, our hospitals and medical personnel are in a very sorry situation while millions of our compatriots suffer, with many dying on daily basis from conditions that have simple medical solutions.

“It is indeed heartrending that Nigerians are suffering this huge misfortune of having this highly insensitive, incompetent and corrupt leadership of very selfish individuals who do not care about the welfare of other citizens.

“More saddening is that all the institutions, policies and programmes established by the PDP, which hitherto ensured access to affordable healthcare for Nigerians have been wrecked by the Buhari administration.

“Our party urges President Buhari to show leadership by reflecting on the fact that millions of Nigerians cannot afford overseas treatment and have become despondent by his failure to take decisive steps to address our national healthcare needs.

“President Buhari must know that his duty as President is not only for his personal needs but more importantly for the needs of the generality of Nigerians.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: