PDP faction suspends ex-Gov Aliyu of Niger for anti-party activities

Kindly Share This Story:

A faction of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Chanchaga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger has suspended former Gov. Babangida Aliyu from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

This is contained in a statement signed by eight ward Chairmen and seven members of the PDP in the LGA in Minna on Tuesday.

“The former governor of Niger, Dr Babangida Aliyu is hereby suspended from the party in Chanchaga LGA in pursuant to a stakeholders meeting held on March 29.

“That the allegations levelled against him be forwarded to him to respond within 14 days.”

However, Mr Jemilu Saidu, the LGA PDP Chairman, exonerated the ex-governor of the allegations, insisting that he was still a member of the party.

“How can you suspend a member of the party without confirmation from the party Chairman from his local government area.

“We heard the news this afternoon that the state party leader, Dr Babangida Aliyu has been suspended by a group of party members.

“In fact, we held a meeting with Aliyu yesterday and this group in question was not at the meeting,” he said.

Malam Yahaya Ebbo, the PDP ward Chairman of Tudun Wada where the former governor hailed from also dissociated himself from the suspension.

“We are not aware of any suspension against our party leader,” he said.

Hajiya Habiba Haruna, the State PDP Women Leader, said there was no need for the gang-up against the ex-governor as he was carrying along every member as the party leader.

“What these people are doing is to serve their selfish interest. If not how can you suspend such a calibre of person without following due process,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: