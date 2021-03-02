Patriotic Nigerians appreciate Buratai’s sacrifices as Chief of Army Staff — Olowu Kuta

Kindly Share This Story:

A prominent traditional ruler in Osun State, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama has said that patriotic Nigerians appreciated the sacrifices as Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd.) as military decimated Boko-Haram under him.

The monarch said Buratai in turn also appreciate Nigerian for their support which gave the Army the victory over Boko Haram and other criminal elements in the country.

Oba Oyelude Makama said the thanksgiving he organised in honour of Lt-Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd.) last Saturday as part of the evidence to show that the contributions of immediate past Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff were appreciated

Major Daniel Banjo (rtd.) and Wing Commander Mamman Yusuf (rtd.) represented Buratai at the thanksgiving in Kuta.

Major Banjo in his view while speaking with journalists shortly after the event said Gen. Buratai was ambushed three times while battling Boko Haram insurgents and that his sacrifices to the nation should be more appreciated.

Reacting to the misconceptions that followed the statement credited to Major Banjo, Oba Makama said it was his personal opinion and shouldn’t have been ascribed to Buratai.

the statement was a personal opinion of Major Banjo and not that of General Tukur Buratai.

“Gen. Buratai, for the record, is appreciative of the support and honour did by the people of Owu Kuta and its neighbouring communities as well as the support he enjoyed from all Nigerians as Chief of Army Staff.”

“Gen Buratai considers it an honour to have been given the opportunity to serve the Nigerian Army and by extension the Nigerian people. He also appreciates floods of good wishes from Nigerians since his retirement. And if he had the honour, he would gladly do it again.”

“The Palace also wishes to extend to Gen. Buratai the immense appreciation of the good people of Owu Kuta Kingdom”, Oba Makama said.

