PASTOR ADEBOYE AT 79: Despite having biggest auditorium in Africa, I couldn’t slow down

By Sam Eyoboka with Agency reports

GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Sunday Adejare Adeboye, who was born in Ifewara, near Ile-Ife, Osun State and who turned 79 on March 2, has given insight into how Christians can redeem the time even when they are far behind their destinies.

He was born on Sunday, March 2, 1942.

Adeboye preached at the 2021 edition of Solemn Assembly where he gave Bible instances of servants of God who missed their way but were restored because they took certain steps.

Citing the examples of David, Joshua and Solomon, Adeboye said their fall started long before it became manifest.

According to him, David began to fall when he acquired more wives, while Joshua lost the battle against Ai because he relaxed after the battle with Jericho.

He, however, said anybody who falls has hope of being restored, giving the example of Samson who had more victories at his death.

Giving further insight into how to redeem the time, he said, “Before you begin to think of redeeming time, find out when you began to slow down.

“When last did you pray before going for ministration? Many years ago, I was praying in the camp, I was so weak I could not stand. That was 1984.

“Somebody came to me and was wondering what else I wanted. We already had the biggest auditorium in Africa. But I could not afford to slow down because I was making some progress. You must ask, when did you start slowing down? Could it be that your focus has been diverted?”

Adeboye, who became the General Overseer of the RCCG in 1981, said as of 1982 when he went to minister at the birthday of then-Alake of Egbaland, Oba Oyebade Lipede, the RCCG was not known.

“When I told the bishop of the Anglican Church where the programme was to hold that I came from RCCG, he was wondering where the church was located. But today nobody can claim not to know RCCG.”

He said the secret is not to stop running. “Some Pentecostal churches no longer make altar calls, no longer hold crusades, no revival meetings. That is why they are not making headway.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

