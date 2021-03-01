Panel orders I-G to send delegation to condole with Sen. Nenadi Usman over niece’s killing

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday ordered the Inspector-General of Police to send a delegation condole with the family of a former Minister of State for Finance, Sen. Nenadi Usman.

The NHRC panel is investigating alleged violations of rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)and other units of the police.

Recall that Nenadi’s niece, Anita, 31, was shot and killed on Oct. 13, 2018, around 9:45 p.m at Katampe area of Abuja by the SARS operative.

The chairman of the panel, rtd Justice Suleiman Galadima, gave the order after listening to a petition filed by the family of George Akapson and Sen. Usman on behalf of her niece, late Anita.

The family filed the petition against theDSP Godwin Ngochukwu Wagozie of the SARS Abuja, OC SARS, FCT, FCT commissioner of police and the Inspector-General of Police.

Adjourning the petition indefinitely, Galadima, however commended the police for taking prompt action by charging Wagozie to court.

He also ordered the FCT CP to visit the late Anita’s family to commiserate with them.

Earlier, the mother of the deceased, Esther, told the panel that she was informed that her daughter died on Oct. 13, 2018.

“My daughter was shot in her car.

“My daughter graduated from the Kent University in the UK. She would have stayed back in the UK to get a job but she chose to come back to Nigeria and serve her fatherland.

” But what did she get in return? She was murdered,” she told the panel in tears.

She described her late daughter as a God-fearing woman and told the panel that the family had been traumatised since she was killed.

“No amount of money will bring her back to us. The her family wants N5 billion compensation to assuage the trauma we went through.

“Anita was an asset to the family but her life was cut short because of the carelessness of a policeman.

James Idachaba, counsel for the police, expressed surprise that the family filed the petition before the panel.

He added that the police had done the needful by dismissing Wagozie.

“He has since been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment”, he said

