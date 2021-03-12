PANDEF deplores FG’s plan to take over £4.2m recovered loot

Kindly Share This Story:

…Asks Buhari to reconstitute NDDC board without delay

By Emma Amaize

PAN Niger-Delta Forum, PANDEF, regional assemblage of monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of Niger Delta, has denounced the plan of Federal Government to deprive the Government and people of Delta State their recovered £4.2 million from Britain.

The group also noted the absences of a substantive Board and management for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by the Federal Government on President Muhammadu Buhari to, without, further delay, reconstitute the Commission’s board.

In a communique by the National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Essien, after a virtual meeting of the national executive council, it stated: “PANDEF rejects out rightly the intention of the Federal Government to deny the Government and people of Delta State funds that rightly belong to the state by scheduling to spend the recovered £4.2 million recovered on projects outside the state.”

Describing the plan “as unlawful and immoral,” it demanded that “the money be transferred to the Delta state government when returned.”

