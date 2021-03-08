OYO: Makinde calls for calm over security tension in Kajola

Kindly Share This Story:

…says govt on top of the situation

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Monday, called on the people of Kajola, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, to exercise calm and restraint, following the invasion of the community by some members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), with the aim of arresting one Fulani warlord, named Iskilu Wakili, who was alleged to have masterminded various killings and kidnappings in Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun zones of the state.

Makinde, during a symbolic presentation of free exercise books to students of selected secondary schools in the state, during an event held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, maintained that the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that there was no miscarriage of justice.

The governor, then sounded a note of warning that anyone found wanting or caught to have broken the law, would be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land, irrespective of their ethnic or religious background.

His words: “I won’t end this without talking about a germane issue with us right now, which is the security. I am aware of what is going on in Kajola, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.”

“I will like to use this opportunity to tell our people that the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”

“Anyone that is found wanting or that has broken the law, irrespective of their ethnic background or their religion, will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.”

“So, people shouldn’t go into overdrive. And I appeal to our people, please let us be calm, please let us refrain from ethnic profiling.”

“Let us have trust in the ability and the capacity of the people saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order within our state.”

“It is the government that you put in place and the government will continue to work in the interest of the people of Oyo State.”

The governor, while speaking on the importance of the distribution of exercise books to students of secondary schools in the state said: “The bottom line is that in Oyo State, we want to give opportunities to students from all background. It doesn’t matter whether you are from Government College or you are from Community Grammer School.”

“We know the fact that you are the leaders of tomorrow and if we want the best for that tomorrow, we have to give the best to the leaders of tomorrow today.”

“That is why Oyo State government will continue to pay attention to education, we will continue to put in resources and we will continue to encourage all the stakeholders.”

“And for the naysayers, I will continue to recruit. If this government is not doing well, please tell us; we want constructive criticism, we will listen to you and we will address the issues that are being brought forward.”

“Last week I was reading somewhere, and they said, an organisation called the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), said in Oyo State we don’t allow students to wear Hijab.”

“For us in Oyo State, there is freedom to practise your religion and nobody can divide us. We believe as a government that if we get it right at the primary school level and at the secondary school level, and if we have our sound students, sound products coming out of our schools at the secondary school level, we would have been 70% there in terms of what we want to achieve in education,” Makinde posited.

