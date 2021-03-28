Over 127,000 Lagos residents receive first jabs of COVID-19 vaccine in 10 days – Prof Abayomi

Kindly Share This Story:

Eti-osa, Ikeja, Lagos mainland, Alimosho, Kosofe top list

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least 127,885 residents have received the COVID -19 vaccine, 10 days after the exercise began, the government has said.

Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Sunday, after he received reports of day 10 of the exercise from the State Primary Health Care Board, said with the figure, Lagos has vaccinated more persons compared to other States of the Federation and FCT.

Highlighting the demography and categories of persons vaccinated, Abayomi explained that 39,959 health workers, 54,200 essential workers and 33,726 strategic leaders, representing 31.2%, 42.4% and 26.40% have so far been vaccinated.

“Our gender distribution data has also shown that we have vaccinated more females than males, with 65,501 females representing 51.2% and 62,384 males representing 48.8% vaccinated as at March 26”, he said.

Abayomi stated that Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Kosofe and Surulere are the top six Local Government Areas with the highest number of persons vaccinated; he disclosed that 12,313 and 12,135 persons were vaccinated in Eti-Osa and Ikeja respectively.

“In Lagos Mainland LGA, we have vaccinated 11,791 persons; in Alimosho LGA, 9,783 people have received the COVID vaccine. For Kosofe and Surulere we have vaccinated 9,723 and 8,903 persons”, the Commissioner added.

Apapa, Epe, Badagry and Ibeju-Lekki local governments have the least number of citizens vaccinated, with less than 3,500 persons vaccinated for each.

Abayomi said the State was recording a steady increase in the number of persons receiving the vaccine, from 268 persons vaccinated at the flag-off of the exercise to 127,885 persons vaccinated as at March 26.

The exercise has been extended by 10 days, in line with the directive of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA. The vaccination will continue at the 88 vaccination sites in Lagos for ONLY citizens that fall within the Phase one category; including health and frontline workers, senior citizens aged 70 years above, essential duty staff and strategic leaders.

The Commissioner said the State Government was not oblivious of the challenges being experienced by eligible persons at some vaccination sites, adding that efforts were being made to address the challenges.

Said he: “We have identified some areas of concern on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), overcrowding at some vaccination sites and the E-registration portal. I want to assure Lagosians that all these issues and others are being addressed by the State Government in collaboration with NPHCDA”

“While no system is perfect, we are striving to improve the experience of Lagosians at our various sites. We are committed to this course and with the support of the NPHCDA and other stakeholders, we are certain of a successful vaccination exercise,” Abayomi said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

