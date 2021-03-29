Over 1000 Imo youths to be engaged by NALDA’s 400 hectares farm estate

Kindly Share This Story:

To focus on fisheries, poultry, rabbit farming, others

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As agriculture becomes the focus of diversifying the economy by the Buhari-led administration, over 1, 000 Imo youths are to be engaged by National Agricultural Land Development, NALDA, 400 hectares Integrated Farm Estate to be established in Umuneke and Umukabia communities of Ngor Okpalla Local Government Area of Imo State.

This was made known by the Executive Secretary, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, weekend, while in the communities to officially receive the 400 hectares of land donated by Ngor Okpalla people.

According to Ikonne the Imo Integrated Farm Estate would officially be commissioned in Imo state comes August 2021.

Ikonne who appreciated the donation and foresight of the people in the area explained that Integrated Farm Estate would comprise different agricultural and agribusiness activities, including fish farm, poultry, rabbit farm, maize farm, commodity market, residential areas and schools.

He said: We are officially here to receive the 400 hectares of land donated by Ngor Okpalla people, also to assure them that the Federal government is here to empower the youth as directed by Mr. President through farming and the entire Agriculture value chain.

“I am so happy to see that the two traditional rulers are working together in harmony with the entire community to see that this development takes place.

“This place is going to be the location for Imo Integrated Farm Estate, which would have poultry, fishery, goat pens, crop section, and a housing unit and Ngor Okpalla is blessed to have this on their soil, we are happy to see their support for Mr. President and to see that their youths are empowered through this place.

“The farm would engage over 1, 000 youths in the community at the initial stage and this number would increase tremendously as the farm continues to develop and progress with time.”

He (Ikonne) also stated that crop planting activities would commence on a section of the land when the result of the soil test carried out on the soil is ready as NALDA is poised to make Ngor Okpalla a hub of maize production.

“Now that we are here, the next thing would be for crop planting activities to start, We have taken soil samples, NALDA believes in conducting soil test first to ascertain the nutrients that the soil requires before we put anything, so as soon as the result of the soil test comes out we would commence, we intend to make here a hub of maize production”, he added.

The Traditional ruler of Umukabia community, His Royal Highness, Eze Emmanuel Eke, appreciated the move to establish the integrated farm estate in their area.

Eke also expressed hope that the project is sustained and grows into agro industries for the benefits of communities around towards high food production and job creation.

One of the indigenes of the community who have been shortlisted and trained by NALDA to benefit from the project, Victoria Nwachukwu, said the project would alleviate poverty in the community, particularly, amongst women in the community.

“I am proud of President Muhammadu Buhari, and NALDA for bringing something like this to us, at least to empower our youth and women, at least poverty would be eradicated from this area”, Nwachukwu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

