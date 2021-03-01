Our co-tenants gagged me with cloth, took turns to rape me, teenager cries out

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A 16-year-old girl who was ganged raped by two of their co-tenants has revealed that she was at home with her younger siblings at Efunye village via Owode when the two suspects, who are living in the same house with them broke into her parent’s apartment at about 2:00 am and dragged her into Anthony’s room.

According to the victim, the duo “Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu knew that her parents had travelled and they capitalized on that to forcefully break into their room, using a cloth to cover her mouth after which they took her to Anthony’s room where they took turns to have carnal knowledge of her”

The suspects, Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu were arrested on the 25th of February 2021 following a complaint lodged at owode-Egba divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported the incident.

Sequel to the report, the DPO Owode-egba division, Csp Ediae Mathew quickly dispatched his detectives to the scene where the two suspects were promptly apprehended. On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the commission of the crime without any sense of remorse.

Confirming the arrest, the Spokesperson Ogun State Police Command, DSP Ambibola Oyeyemi said that the two suspects Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu and conspired to gang rape a 16yrs old daughter of their Co-tenant (name withheld) were arrested on February 25th2021.

Also the Commissioner of Police, Cp Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour section for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to Owode-egba general hospital for medical treatment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

