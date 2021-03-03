Our 20 TIC entrepreneurs now sell products outside Nigeria – NBTI

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Board for Technology Incubation, NBTI says over 20 entrepreneurs from different Technology Incubation Centres, TICs across Nigeria now sell their products outside the country.

The Director General of the agency, Engr. Mohammed Jibrin disclosed this on Tuesday during a linkages and collaboration meeting with stakeholders on Technology development held in Abuja.

Jibrin said the feat was made possible through the robust collaboration between the Board and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

He said time has come for all relevant stakeholders to support innovative programmes of government that would help make the country develop technologically.

‘‘The NBTI has a long history of fostering and promoting the work of collaborative arrangements, with the participation of all sectors of the society. The collaboration between the board and the NEPC has been yielding positive results.

‘‘Over 20 entrepreneurs from different TICs have been able to sell their products outside the country during the International Trade Fairs. Some of them are now selling their products outside the country without NEPC’s aid.’’

In addition, Jibrin said the Board is maintaining close contact with the National; Foods, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) with NBTI entrepreneurs now enjoying 50% discount on registration of their products.

This he said represents a wave of cross-cutting and innovative solutions from all stakeholders in the economy, adding that their successful delivery will not only advance Technology Incubation Programme implementation but many other Post Incubation activities as well.

The DG who emphasized the importance of multi-stakeholders partnerships in technology development, charged participants to share knowledge and expertise, technologies and financial resources to support the implementation of government projects and programmes.

Some speakers who spoke at the event called for the repositioning of the ministry of Science and Technology to as revenue generation rather than revenue collection ministry.

They also called on federal government to build technology incubation centres in universities for innovation and development of solutions, if we want to move ahead.

Vanguard News Nigeria

