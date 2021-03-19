Osun Panel: Police legal officer threatens to slap counsel before panelists

Kindly Share This Story:



By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There was mild drama at the Osun state Panel of Inquiry investigating police brutality and extrajudicial killings on Friday, as the state police command Legal Officer, Mr Francis Osie threatened to slap a petitioner’s lawyer, Barrister Kayode Adebisi.

Osie was displeased with the cross examination Adebisi subjected an Investigating Police Officer, Muritala Alayande to during the panel’s proceeding.

A businessman, Mr Paul Adeolu, had submitted a petition to the panel, alleging that police aided syndicates who defrauded him of N36million to escape justice after they (syndicates) were apprehended.

In the petition, the businessman alleged that the police collected money from those syndicates, arrested him and tortured him instead of helping him to pursue justice. Adebisi while cross-examining Inspector Alayande, alleged that he tortured the petitioner while he was in police custody.

Alayande smiled and said, “If I slapped him (petitioner) he will not wake up for three days. The response startled the panel, he cautioned the police inspector.

However, while the counsel tried to proved the issue further, Osie got angry and threatened to harass the petitioner’s counsel.

Osie said angrily, “If there is any allegation of torture, there should be medical evidence. If I slap you as you are there can you withstand it? What rubbish? The petitioner did not wake up in the hospital and you the counsel is coming here to lie to the panel.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Akin Oladimeji, told the police legal officer to be cautious of his words when dealing with fellow human.

The proceeding was later adjourned to March 26, 2021.

