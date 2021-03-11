Osun IPAC chairman promises to build trust among members

Kindly Share This Story:

The newly elected Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Osun State chapter Mr Wale Adebayo has assured members of his commitment to bringing governmental benefits and building trust within the council.

Adebayo gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo.

The IPAC chairman, who is the Chairman of Allied People’s Movement(APM) in the state, also promised to breach the communication gap among members.

“We will try to bring governmental benefits to the doorstep of our members so that nobody will have to go far before he can reach out to people in government.

“A lot of thing has been lacking due to the fact that there is no trust; so we will build the trust again, and all those benefits that you have been waiting for will be given to you in due course.

Adebayo who promised to protect the interest of other political parties, said that IPAC should be an advisory council that should be given more than the slot of an adviser to the governor in the state.

He, therefore, urged members to cooperate with the IPAC executive in order to move the council and the state forward.

