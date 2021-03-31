Osun Dep. Gov.’s urges NASS to enact laws to protect widows

Kindly Share This Story:

Wife of Osun Deputy Governor, Mrs Oyefunke Alabi, has appealed to the National Assembly to make laws that will criminalise intimidation and victimisation of widows in Nigeria.

Alabi, who made the call during a get-together and presentation of gifts to widows on Wednesday in Ikire, Irewole Local Government area of the state, said the more the widows were protected and empowered, the better for the society.

She noted that the composition of the modern society had been very hostile to widows, especially immediately after the death of their husbands.

“The composition of modern society has been so hostile to some widows due to dangerous traditional practices.

“In Africa in particular, women are subjected to hardship and maltreatment after the death of their husbands, without any justifiable reason.

“I am, therefore, urging the Ninth National Assembly to come up with a legislation to criminalise intimidation and victimisation of widows,’’ she said.

Alabi said that the get-together was organised to give widows in the community a sense of belonging during the Easter celebrations.

“We must, as a matter of duty, continue to give widows a sense of belonging and cater for their needs, especially on this special occasion of Easter celebrations,’’ she said

