Osinbajo encourages Nigerian shoemaker, wears his product

I have never seen a humble, supportive man like Osinbajo, says Shoemaker Omale Ojima aka OJBest, who tweeted at VP

A Nigerian youth and shoemaker, known as OJ Best on Twitter, has praised the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, for being supportive of Nigerian start-ups and generally the youth.

OJBest some few months ago had requested via a tweet to present a gift of his own made footwear to the Vice – President.

In response to the tweet, Prof Osinbajo, a strident advocate of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sent his aides to visit the young entrepreneur exploring how to support the young Shoemaker and his Made in Nigeria products.

Osinbajo later invited the young Nigerian entrepreneur to Aso Rock presidential villa where OJBest decided to take his measurements for some footwears.

In his testimony afterward, an excited OJ Best tweeted “I really cannot contain my joy in expressing this… this is a dream I never thought would happen.”

He further described President Muhammadu Buhari’s deputy as a friend to the MSMEs.

@objebest5 tweet reads: “I really can not contain my joy in expressing this, this is a dream I never thought would happen. Words have failed me and I may not use the appropriate words but I really want to thank his Excellency @ProfOsinbajo for his patronage and support for ojbest footwear..”.

“I was in the office of the Vice President to take measurements of his feet and later returned to make delivery of the order. Never have I seen a man as humble, simple and ready to support like His Excellency. He is highly friendly and jovial and this made my communication with him easy.”

“… My initial tweet was to gift a pair of my product and meet him in person, this has been fulfilled I am greatly happy to see that His Excellency uses my product with joy and satisfaction… Once again thank you so much for your patronage @ProfOsinbajo I am most grateful”.

OJBest visited the VP last Monday to present the sandals and yesterday March 27- Saturday, Prof. Osinbajo’s Personal Photographer revealed him wearing the sandals for the weekend while meeting guests at his residence in the Villa.

Presidential aides who facilitated the connection and support OJBest besides members of the VP’S media team included Dr Ebi Awosika, the Senior Technical Assistant on Community Engagements and Mr Tola Adekunle Johnson, the well known Presidential Assistant on MSMES.

Celebrating the feat, Nigerians on social media appreciated the VP for taking the lead in the support of made in Nigerian products.

Omoniyi Adekunle wrote: “Mr Ojbest, congratulations on this ground breaking achievement. I’m also a Nigerian as you, kindly use this opportunity to tell our VP @ProfOsinbajo that I do Graphics and this is one of my creations”.

Another twitter user, Obaleye Jolayemi said: “Leading by example. Use made in Nigeria”.

While congratulating him, S.G Olayemi said: “Happy for him. My helper will locate me today. What about you?…”

