Osinbajo @64: I’ve a reliable, dedicated deputy — Buhari

….As Lawan, Gbaja, Wase, Tinubu hail VP

By Henry Umoru, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Levinus Nwabughiogu & Tordue Salem

EMINENT Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Ahmed Wase, and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as “a reliable and dedicated deputy, who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job.”

President Buhari, in a message to celebrate the Vice President on his 64th birthday, today, said: “I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate, and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.

“The Vice President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.”

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said: “Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties.”

He’s a distinguished administrator—Lawan

Also, the Senate President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, said: “Professor Osinbajo, has made his marks in his many fields of endeavour and particularly in the administration of our great nation.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to imbue him with wisdom and good health as he ably supports President Muhammadu Buhari in their patriotic mission to transform Nigeria and unite its people in happiness and prosperity.”

He has served humanity— Gbaja

Eulogizing the Vice President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Gbajabiamila, commended Osinbajo for been “a patriot and democrat, whose services to his fatherland have been commendable, particularly since he became the Vice President in 2015.”

Gbajabiamila said: “The VP has for many decades dedicated himself to serving humanity, serving variously as a teacher (lecturer), pastor and a politician of repute.

“As a lawyer, Prof. Osinbajo has distinguished himself and rose to become not only a professor of law but also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, which is the pinnacle of law practice in the country.

“Prof. Osinbajo is one Nigerian that should be celebrated at every point in time, but the occasion of his 64th birthday calls for more celebration.”

You’re an asset to democracy, says Wase

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Ahmed Wase lauded the Vice-President for his commitment to the growth and sustenance of democracy in the country.

Wase, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma said: “On behalf of my family, my constituents and indeed all members of the House of Representatives, I wish to sincerely thank God for the life of our dear vice president who will be 64 years of age on Monday, March 8, 2021.

“Osinbajo has been a pillar of strength to the party” recalling his contributions as the commissioner of justice and Attorney General of Lagos state before becoming the Vice President.”

Tinubu greets Osinbajo at 64

Felicitating with Osinbajo, former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Tinubu, said the VP has exemplified the best traits of a public servant.

In a statement, Tinubu said: “I join the family, friends, and associates of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to celebrate with him as he turns 64 on Monday.

“Praying for many more productive years and the best of health for Prof. Osinbajo, we also thank God for the life He has given his servant.”

The statement reads: “Our VP has exemplified the best traits of a public servant who strives to do his best for our precious nation. Prof. Osinbajo has shown great character, intellect, and professional knowledge in serving Nigeria and in supporting President Buhari and his agenda.

“While celebrating his birthday we also urge this man of vision and diligent work ethics to continue ever forward by recommitting himself and his ample talents to the betterment of this nation and its people.

“May he continue to exhibit outstanding patriotic loyalty and singularity of purpose.

“May he always work for the good of the nation and do his best to continue to reform the economy as is his mandate as Vice President so that all Nigerians may drink of the cup of prosperity and hope.”

