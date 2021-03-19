Ortom vs Oshiomhole N10billion suit: Court fixes May 14 for hearing of Oshiomhole’s out-of-Court settlement plea

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, Friday adjourned to May 14, 2021, for the hearing of the out-of-court settlement plea in a N10billion libel suit filed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state against the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Governor Ortom dragged Comrade Oshiomhole to court over his comments against him in an APC sponsored press conference held on July 27, 2018, wherein he accused the Governor of having a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at Mbalom Community, Gwer East Local Government Area on the grounds that one of the priests had preached a ‘very critical sermon’ against him (the Governor).

After filing six preliminary objections to the suit and losing all, Oshiomhole approached the court for an out-of-court settlement with Governor Ortom.

At the hearing, counsel to Governor Ortom, Mr. Samuel Irabor informed the court that though the matter was fixed for a definite hearing, there was a new development on the out-of-court settlement earlier canvassed by Oshiomhole.

He disclosed that Oshiomhole had complied with the terms of settlement in part and what remained was a retraction of the publication in electronic media and some sundry issues.

He asked the court for another date to enable the parties to resolve the outstanding issues.

Counsel to Oshiomhole, Titus Akuha, who held the brief for Mr. Festus Jumbo collaborated the submission of Ortom’s counsel.

After listening to the submissions of both counsels, Justice Ityonyiman adjourned the case to May 14 for a report on the out-of-court settlement.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: