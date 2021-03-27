Ortom suspends another Benue monarch over communal crisis, threatens to wield ‘big stick’

Kindly Share This Story:

…orders shutdown of a donated police station pending proper documentation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has ordered the immediate suspension of a paramount ruler, Zaki Ortar Agwa Mnyange Kwahar, from office to pave way for investigation into his role in the crisis at Mbatyough, Mbagen Council Ward of Buruku Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

He also directed that a Police Station donated at Diwa, Mbatyough Council Ward be shut down and the police personnel attached to the station be withdrawn forthwith until proper documentation was completed.

The Governor took the decisions yesterday at the end of his meeting with the Tor Jemgbagh, HRH Chief Afatyo Ajoko, Ter Buruku HRH Moses Hanior, Mue Ter HRH Tivfa Addingi, the kindred heads in the wards and elders held in Makurdi to discuss the recent crisis in Mbatyough Council Ward, Mbagen Buruku LGA.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for information Culture and tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi, the Governor equally condemned the gruesome murder of a widow, Mrs Shaade Nyihemba by unknown criminals and ordered that full investigation be carried out by the Police and DSS to find out the masterminds for prosecution.

Also read:

Part of the statement read, “the Governor directed that Zaki Ortar Agwa Mnyange Kwahar be suspended according to Section 30 of the Benue State Chieftaincy Law, to pave way for investigation into his role in the crisis at Mbatyough, Mbagen Council Ward.

“All youth groups in Yemakem were banned with immediate effect. All activities of the Yamakem youth association were also suspended indefinitely.

“He warned against floating of parallel Vigilante groups in the council wards and emphasized that anyone found hosting such groups would be sanctioned.

“The Governor also cautioned Benue Livestock Guards to restrict their operations within the mandate of the outfit which is primarily about preventing open grazing and rustling of animals. He warned that any member of the Livestock Guards found operating outside the stipulated mandate would be expelled from the organization.

“Traditional rulers were told to promote peace and security meetings in their domains to settle communal disputes.

“Governor Ortom encouraged Benue people, particularly youths to shun acts inimical to peace and support the government to guarantee the safety of lives and property while providing development to the state.”

Recall that the Governor had in the past suspended monarchs in Ushongo and Gwer East LGAs over their alleged involvement in communal disputes in their domain.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: