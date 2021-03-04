Ortom commends Buhari on shoot-at-sight order on AK47 bearing criminals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his directive to security agents to shoot anyone illegally bearing AK47 rifle in the country.

The Governor who gave the commendation Thursday in Makurdi said the President’s order would reduce the level of criminality, banditry and militia herders’ attacks on Benue communities as well as in other parts of the country.

According to him, “the order would also make the communities safer for displaced farmers to return to their ancestral homes.

“I wish to commend Mr. President for his recent order against those bearing AK47 rifles. This I am sure will reduce the high rate of criminality, banditary and militia herdsmen attacks on our farming communities,” the Governor said.

He noted that President Buhari had done the right thing by listening to the calls he and other concerned Nigerians made on the need for the Federal Government to act faster and decisively to save the country from degenerating to a state of anarchy.

“I don’t only criticise, I also commend where necessary. And I want to say shame on those sycophants who were bashing me for writing to Mr. President because he has finally heeded my advice,” he added.

Governor Ortom said Nigeria belonged to all its citizens and only justice and equity anchored on the rule of law could guarantee the unity and stability of the country.

