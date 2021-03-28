Organising shows across the world my greatest joy ― Olofin Sniper

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi,

Not many people would love to venture into events promotions in this part of the world due to its many challenges, but for Olofinjana Ademola, otherwise known as Olofin Sniper, it is a venture he enjoys.

From Nigeria to Europe, he has his imprint on many shows and tours but the young entertainment lover says giving the people an unrivalled entertainment experience is his greatest joy.

Speaking about why he loves to host events for music stars within and outside the country, Olofin Sniper said his passion for organising events has started growing when he was a child, adding that” As a young boy, I love to see things being done properly. This motivated me to get into events and all”.

According to him, every event comes with its challenges, especially a music gig that requires music stars to fly in from another country, saying ” when you have built your capacity to handle difficult situations, you don’t see anything as a challenge again”.

Having organised musical tours for artists in Europe, UAE and some parts of Africa, Olofin revealed that many event promoters only focus on monetary gains and ignore clients’ satisfaction, one which he said is key to the business.

“I have been doing this for some time and I know that when an artiste goes on tour, he wants to be satisfied. He wants to get valued. The audience also wants you to show them why they have to come back for more shows. But I discovered that many people focus on money and not service,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: