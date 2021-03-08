Organic skincare industry will enhance forex – Skincare Expert

Kindly Share This Story:



A renowned organic skincare expert Ms Jennifer Elechi has canvassed for support from the Federal Government on the need to promote production of organic skincare products in the country as it will several as an avenue to increase inflow of foreign exchange into the country.

The Ebonyi born organic skincare expert made this known to journalists while speaking on the celebration of 2021 women’s day and their role in economic development, she said Nigerian organic skincare products are now well sort after by a lot of african countries while the increasing production has also reduced the importation of skincare product into the country.

She futher made case for the use of organic skincare products as she said most people looked in at healthy living terms of balanced diet and regular exercise alone but what about the products we use on our bodies

” our skin is our largest organ that will absorb almost everything we put onto it , most people spray and lathers different beauty products onto their skin everyday , unknowingly exposing themselves to a wide range of unnecessary chemicals which eventually made their way into our bloodstream ”

Elechi who is the CEO of Gifty Organic Therapy

congratulated Nigeria women on their perseverance inspite of growing economic challenges

