Oral Health: NDA calls for establishment of dental clinics in Osun LGAs

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Nigerian Dental Association, Osun State Chapter, has called on the state government to establish a dental clinic in the primary health care centre in each of the 30 Local Government Areas in the state.

The state chairperson of the association, Dr Oluyemi Ogundun, made the call during a courtesy visit on the Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, at Government Secretariat, Abere, as part of activities marking this year’s World Oral Health Day.

While commending the state government for revitalising primary healthcare facilities across the state, she urged the government to recruit more oral health professionals for the benefit of the general populace, especially those living in rural area.

“We urged the state government to establish at least one dental clinic in at least one primary health care centre in each of the 30 local government areas in the state. This kind of health facilities is the closest to the people.

“We also implore the state government to employ more oral health professionals for the benefit of the general populace. The World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is a day targeted at individuals, schools, youth groups, young adults, senior citizens, market women, artisans and for oral health professionals to educate the population they serve.

“More importantly, it is an opportunity to do advocacy to the governments and policy-makers to champion better oral health.”

Responding, Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, pledged the support of the state government to all activities of the association.

Vanguard News Nigeria

