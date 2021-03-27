Onuesoke hails Baba-Ahmed for speaking out on Buhari’s style of governance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has commended the spokesman for Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, for speaking out on the alleged docility of the Presidency.

Recall that while appearing on a Channels Television programme last Friday, Ahmed accused the Buhari-led administration of downplaying issues bedevilling Nigeria.

He also accused the Presidency of having ran out of ideas on how to secure the country while responding to presidential media aide, Garba Shehu’s comment that members of the opposition were exploiting Nigeria’s security challenges.

Reacting to the statement, Onuesoke said he respected the Northern Elders’ spokesman for being blunt with his submission, adding that the President was elected to the position to listen and solve the nation’s problems.

“Everything is not about politics. Many of Nigeria’s problems require common sense and pragmatism. I respect Dr. Hakeem Ahmed for being blunt with his analysis and submission. May we have more of Dr. Hakeems come out to speak up.

“Lets be truthful to ourselves. There are a whole lot of problems that the president is not addressing. Although those in support of the government will say he has performed on rail transportation, electricity and other infrastructures but what about security? If safety is lost, all will be lost,” he observed.

Kindly Share This Story: