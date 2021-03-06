Onuesoke Foundation distributes face masks, books to Delta schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

A charity organisation, Onuesoke Foundation, has commenced the second phase of distribution of free face masks and exercise books to schools in Delta State.

Speaking to news men during the distribution exercise to primary school pupils in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Project Coordinator of the foundation, Mr Steven Agadagba, said the gesture was to create more awareness about Covid-19 in schools and help prevent its spread among children.

Agadagba said beside distribution of face masks to schools earlier this year, the organisation had also given out exercise books to school children in order to encourage their academic development.

According to him, the exercise took off from Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Here at Onuesoke Foundation, we exist for humanity even as we trust God to help us reach out to the whole world by leaving no stone unturned in protection of human live and educational development of our children,” he stated.

Agadagba recalled that in order to save lives, the Foundation had earlier embarked on three weeks sensitisation campaign aimed at inculcating a high sense of awareness among rural dwellers to promote a clean, safe and healthy culture as a way of mitigating the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

