Only PDP believes its own tales about $2.5bn Arms Scandal – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described as unfounded and baseless, allegations of a $2.5 billion arms scandal under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, made by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, saying only the PDP would believe its own deviant tales.

National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the APC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe stated this Thursday night in Abuja.

The statement reads; “Our earlier statement on the unfounded and baseless corruption allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP stands.

“It is increasingly clear that only the PDP believes its deviant tales. Under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria has left the disgraceful PDP era where corruption was an established and institutionalised statecraft.

“We truly hope the PDP can wake up to its responsibility of providing a viable opposition which our democracy needs, instead of engaging Nigerians with roadside fictional tales”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: