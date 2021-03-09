One Year Anniversary: King Appolus Chu felicitates with Emir of Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

His Royal Highness, King Appolus Chu, Oneh Eh Nchia X and Egbere Emere Okori, Eleme Kingdom of Rivers State and the entire people of Okori and Nchia in Eleme Kingdom of Rivers State, have felicitated with HRH, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano, on the one year anniversary of his ascent to the revered throne of the ancient kingdom of Kano.

In a statement, Dr Chu said: “It is a testament to your wisdom and leadership charisma that in only one year, you have been able to establish yourself as a unifying figure for Nigerians of all walks of life and calling, both in Kano and the nation at large.

“We are grateful to the Almighty God for carrying you through the first 365 days of your reign in peace and sound health; and pray that this first year will be reckoned as nothing but the first of many steps into a glorious legacy of blessings, peace, greatness and progress for the people of Kano and Nigeria as a whole.

“May you continue to enjoy favour and goodwill from God and men, so that your wise and kingly counsel will help guide your people and our dear country on the paths of brotherly love, respect for one another and commitment to the security of life and property. We wish you long life and many more prosperous years on the throne.”

