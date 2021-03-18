One killed, property destroyed as suspected cultists clash in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

…15 suspects arrested

By Bose Adelaja, Esther Onyegbula & Nimat Otori

One person was reportedly killed, yesterday, with many others sustaining injuries as two cult groups clashed in the Ketu/Ikosi area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the clash started, Tuesday night, on Ketu/Ikosi Road and dovetailed into yesterday when a kingpin of the suspected cultists simply identified as Oluwole was hacked to death.

According to residents, the deceased, a drug dealer, was shot severally during the violence but when he could not be overpowered, he was hacked to death.

Although the cause of the violence could not be ascertained, Vanguard gathered that the Tuesday clash was a reprisal attack between Ikosi Boys and Fruit Market Boys.

An eye witness, Mr Babatope Orobiyi, said the violence was an offshoot of the #EndSARS protests, which saw several property razed last year.

Narrating what transpired yesterday, a resident, Femi Folorunso, said: “The violence is a spillover from the grudges that emanated from the EndSARS attacks and there were moves to settle the brewing crisis but the cult boys from the Fruits Market interrupted the meeting where many people were injured,”

Though normalcy has returned to the area due to military intervention but Ikosi Street was a shadow of itself as some victims of the violence were counting their losses.

Another resident said: “Reprisal attacks loom from the Tipper park axis, as cultists from that end are partners with the ones who converge inside the Jakande fruit market,”

Some residents claimed that Policemen from Ketu Division may not interfere in the crises for fear of being attacked by the groups.

While the violence lasted, traders hurriedly closed their shops as shootings were heard in the area.

Also, motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety for fear of the unknown.

Street urchins popularly called Area Boys had a field day as they embarked on looting and vandalisation of property.

15 suspects nabbed

Meanwhile, 15 suspects have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command in connection with the mayhem in Ikosi/Ketu area.

Confirming the arrest, spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, deployed policemen, including the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and Task Force to the area to quell the crisis and restore normalcy to the area.

The CP also reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting crimes and criminality, especially cultism, in the state. He said the command will harness all legitimate means to suppress cultists’ activities in the state.

He said the suspects should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation.

