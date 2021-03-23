One killed as cultists go on rampage in Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

One person has been reportedly shot dead and one other inflicted with bullet wounds at Ekakpamre community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, following a violent clash between members of rival cult groups.

The clash, which began Monday night, continued Tuesday, causing pandemonium in the agrarian community.

Sources said the deceased was killed at about 4 am.

“Presently, there is tension in the community. Shops have been closed and people can barely move around”, a dependable source from the community said.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying the Divisional Police Officer of the Otu-Jeremi divisional headquarters had led his men to restore normalcy to the community.

Saying that the police were on the trail of those behind the killing, he however could not confirm if the incident was cult-related.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: