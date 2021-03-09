Ondo receives 75,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo state government has received 75,570 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

It was delivered yesterday evening through Akure Airport and received by officials of the Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Agency on behalf of the state government.

The chairman of the inter-Ministerial committee on COVID-19, Prof Adesegun Fatusi confirmed this to Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is expected to flag-off the vaccination this week in Akure.

Prof. Adesegun Fatusi said that the state will commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Prof. Fatusi who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), maintained that “the state is excited and the state is ready to get residents vaccinated.

“We are ready because the system of vaccination is based on our existing system for childhood immunization. In other words, we’re looking at the facilities, the cold-chain system that is already on the ground which has performed creditably for years.

Prof. Fatusi added that “in terms of storing and moving out would not be a challenge. The health workers who have been immunizing children and residents of the state over the years are all available. We don’t have an issue with that in the primary healthcare system.”.

Recall that Nigeria took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months.

