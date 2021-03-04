Olusola Owonikoko emerges President-elect US Consulate Carrington Youth Fellowship Alumni Network

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Olusola Owonikoko has emerged the president-elect of the Carrington Youth Fellowship Alumni Network, CYFAN.

CYFAN is the alumni association of the Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative, a program of the Consulate of the United States of America in Lagos.

Olusola Owonikoko is a 2014/15 Fellow of the program, where he received the Consul General’s award after his participation in the one-year long fellowship program.

He emerged as a president-elect of the network on Saturday, January 30th, 2021, following a closely contested election among members of the network.

Commenting on his emergence as the President-elect of the CYFAN, Olusola Owonikoko noted that he believes that being the President of the network, which has over 100 members, is an opportunity to serve, support the career and professional development of its members, and promote the leadership qualities and ideals of the late Ambassador Walter Carrington, after whom the fellowship was named. The late Ambassador Walter Carrington was an Ambassador of the US to Nigeria from 1993 to 1997.

He added that, in line with his campaign mandate, he look forward to building the network to be able to support it members, become reputable in the country and challenge leadership ideals. He also looks forward to promoting good relations and partnership between the US and Nigeria.

The Carrington Youth Fellowship program is a year-long program in Lagos that provides training, mentorship and funding supporting to young people to design and implement community development initiatives. More information about the CYFI program can be found at www.cyfinigeria.org

