Olubadan elevates Ladoja, ex-Oyo Head of Service, other chiefs in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji at the weekend, elevated a former Head of Service in Oyo State, Alhaja Kudirat Adeleke and wife of a former governor of the state, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja.

While Alhaja Adeleke was elevated to the position of Abese Iyalode of Ibadanland, wife of a former governor of the state, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja was also promoted to Agbaakin Iyalode of Ibadanland.

Other Chiefs promoted by Olubadan are: Chief Taye Soyege, as the Balogun Iyalode of Ibadanland; Chief Yewande Durosaro, as the Osi Iyalode of Ibadanland; Chief Onikepo Akande, as the Iyalaje Iyalode of Ibadanland; Chief Nimota Agbaje, as the Ashipa Iyalode of Ibadanland; Chief Ayo Adegbite, as the Ekerin Iyalode of Ibadanland; Chief Kuye, as the Ekarun Iyalode of Ibadan land; Chief Wosilat Ekeolu,as the Maye Iyalode of Ibadanlanand Chief Mojisola Oyebola, as the Ekefa Iyalode of Ibadanland.

Speaking on the uniqueness of Ibadan traditional title, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Adetunji said, Ibadanland has reserved its customs and traditions which according to him include chieftancy title.

The monarch said women folks are playing a very crucial role in development of Ibadanland.

He said: “To show the uniqueness of our tradition, if anyone dies, each member on the line will get automatic promotion and that is what we are doing here today. We thank God that there is no rancor in filling the vacancy.”

Speaking after her elevation on behalf of others at the Popoyemoja Palace of Olubadan, Alhaja Adeleke said, her new position was well deserved, having served Ibadanland meritoriously for its progress and development.

She, however, affirmed her commitment to the progress of Ibadan land, urging all the indegenes of the ancient city to maintain peace and unity.

