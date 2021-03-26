Kindly Share This Story:

Igbo can’t get 2023 presidency alone

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Leader of Arewa in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu has berated those who criticized Chief Doyin Okupe for saying that the North was still bitter over the brutal murder of the Sardauna of Sokoto in the 1966 coup.

Alhaji Saidu who spoke to the Vanguard said it was unfortunate that Okupe could be criticized for saying the truth, stressing that the Igbo can only produce president of the country in 2023 when they build consensus across all sections of the country.

Allhaji Saidu said Okupe was in order when he said the north was still bitter over the mindless murder of its leaders in the 1966 coup.

He said killing by the Igbo of northerners was still going in some parts of the south. According to him, whenever, Indigenous People of Biafra , IPOB had any protest in Rivers state , they would attack northerners in Obigbo.

Alhaji Saidu recalled that in October last year he buried about twenty northerns allegedly killed in Obigbo area of Rivers state, adding that the killing of northerners by IPOB members in that Obigbo had become a reoccurring thing.

“ In October 21 last year I buried 15 people, few days later I buried five. And the killing has been going on”, he said.

“Chief Doyin Okupe was close to late Chief Odumegu Ojukwu and he has told you the problem but you are attacking him. Till today any IPOB protest their members will not satisfied until they attack northerners in Obigbo . “, he said .

“The man has apologized since you are attacking him for saying what can heal bitter minds. They are not suppose to attack the man. The man was bold to say this truth. Don’t forget he was a friend of Odumegu Ojukwu and he related with Ojukwu very closely. “, he added.

“ I don’t see anything wrong in What Doyin Okupe said. This man has said if you need the presidency this is one of the things you should do. You don’t have the majority to clinch the President. Ibos don’t have the majority to produce the President, they must need the Yoruba, Hausa and others to produce it”, he said.

“In a democracy anybody can contest election . There are several political parties. But you cant win the presidential election if you don’t align with others”, he said.

