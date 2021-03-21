Breaking News
Translate

Okowa mourns Tuwere Utuama

On 4:09 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
DELSUTH lauds Okowa over provision of COVID-19 vaccine for frontliners
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the Utuama family on the death of their wife, Dr (Mrs) Tuwere Utuama. 

The deceased who reportedly died after a brief illness at 65, is wife to Professor Amos Utuama SAN, former Deputy Governor of Delta. 

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor described the demise of Mrs Utuama as sad and painful, saying that departed Tuwere was a loving wife and mother who supported her husband’s political, academic and legal career. 

READ ALSOAdebanjo takes over Afenifere, roars: No going back on fight for restructuring

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a great woman of substance, a caring mother and loving wife, Dr (Mrs) Tuwere Nelly Utuama. 

“The news of her death came to me as a shock, especially now that the family members needed her motherly and wise counsel. 

“She was a woman of faith who devoted her time in supporting her husband’s political career which culminated in his appointment as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and later elected Deputy Governor in 2007.” he stated. 

Okowa prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends she left to bear the loss.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!