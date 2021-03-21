Okowa mourns Tuwere Utuama

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the Utuama family on the death of their wife, Dr (Mrs) Tuwere Utuama.

The deceased who reportedly died after a brief illness at 65, is wife to Professor Amos Utuama SAN, former Deputy Governor of Delta.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor described the demise of Mrs Utuama as sad and painful, saying that departed Tuwere was a loving wife and mother who supported her husband’s political, academic and legal career.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a great woman of substance, a caring mother and loving wife, Dr (Mrs) Tuwere Nelly Utuama.

“The news of her death came to me as a shock, especially now that the family members needed her motherly and wise counsel.

“She was a woman of faith who devoted her time in supporting her husband’s political career which culminated in his appointment as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and later elected Deputy Governor in 2007.” he stated.

Okowa prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends she left to bear the loss.

