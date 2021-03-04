Okowa felicitates with Okonjo-Udochi on emergence as US Physician-of-the-Year 

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Dr Njide Okonjo-Udochi on her emergence as first black female Physician-of-the-Year in the United States of Amer­ica.

This came as the world is celebrating the appointment of her elder sister’s, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said Deltans and Nigerians were proud of the outstanding accomplishments of the Okonjo family of Ogwashi-Uku in the state.

He said that after the recent humble elevation of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, it was pleasing to hear that Okonjo-Udochi had also emerged Family Physician-of-the-Year 2021 in Maryland, United States, the first black woman to be so honoured with the prestigious award.

“While we are still celebrating the news of the appointment of your sister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), we are pleased to hear that you have been bestowed with the prestigious award as Physician-of-the-Year in the United States of Amer­ica.

“As Deltans and Nigerians, we are indeed very proud of the outstanding accomplishments recorded by you.

“You are a distinguished achiever and great role model for the girl-child.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, an illustrous daughter of our state, Dr Njide Okonjo-Udochi, on your noble recognition in medical practice in a distant United States of Amer­ica.

“Your contributions to medical practice and care for COVID-19 patients are world-class and no doubt, earned you this coveted award.

“It is my prayer that God will guide and protect you as you continue to provide healthcare for the sick,” Okowa stated.

