Okada man arrested in Imo over alleged rape of 21-year-old girl

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

An Okada man (Cyclist) whose name was given as Ifeanyi Nwosu, yesterday was paraded by the Imo State police command, for the alleged rape of his passenger, a 21-year-old girl, Confidence Agoabuike.

The police said that the incident happened as the suspect took his victim, through Eziobodo to Ihiagwa road in Owerri west local government area of Imo state.

Trouble started when the said Okada man took another route, claiming that it was a shorter road to their destination, even after the victim protested severally and the Okada man ignored her.

On how it happened the police said: “On the 18th March 2021, one Confidence Agoabuike ‘F’ boarded a cyclist to take her from Eziobodo to Ihiagwa, on their way going, the cyclist one Ifeanyi Nwosu ‘m’ diverted towards the unknown direction, when the lady complained, he ignored her and continued his journey claiming he was taking a shorter route.

“He got to a point and stopped and ordered her to come down, which she did, then both started struggling, then he beat her up until she became weak, and he stripped her naked and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.”

“Consequently she stood up to leave, and Ifeanyi Nwosu held her and attempted to strangle her, and she pleaded and promised never to tell anyone about all that happened, at that point he calmed down and took her to the road from where she found her way home, unfortunately for him she had already taken cognizance of the Registration number of his motorcycle (KET 30 QR), she then reported to the station, and he was then arrested. He will be charged to court accordingly,” Police said.

