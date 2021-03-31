Oil market: Successes against COVID-19 to impact on price, stability ― OPEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Tuesday, pointed out that the feats made globally against the Coronavirus pandemic would impact positively on the global market.

This was even as the price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light rose slightly to $63.13 per barrel from $63 recorded the previous day, mainly as a result of the reopening of Suez Canal for shipment of oil, and other products.

However, in his high-level remarks at the 28th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), March 31, 2021, via videoconference, obtained by Vanguard, OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, said: “In the first three months of 2021, we have witnessed further positives for the recovery in terms of vaccine rollouts, as well as from fiscal stimulus, most recently the huge $1.9 trillion package in the US.

“The positives offer hope, but we need to remember that the environment remains challenging, complex and uncertain, with the market volatility we have witnessed in the last two weeks of March a reminder of the fragility facing economies and oil demand.

“These monthly meetings are vital for the DoC, and with this in mind, allow me to give you a brief overview of developments in the key metrics since we last met.”

Dr. Barkindo, who puts the global economic growth in 2021 at 5.1 per cent, compared to 4.8 per cent at its last meeting, said: “This positive impetus is driven by the additional US stimulus measures, as well as a continued acceleration in the recovery in Asian economies, although we have recently seen a temporary stalling of the rebound in India.

“However, we should not be out smelling the flowers just yet, and this forecast may be revisited. It is surrounded by uncertainties, including the prevalence of COVID-19 variants; the uneven rollout of vaccines; further lockdowns and third waves in several countries; and inflationary pressures and central bank responses.

“Moreover, we have also seen crude futures flip into a contango for the first time since mid-January, although they returned again to backwardation as markets digested the blockage of the Suez Canal.

“Global oil demand in 2021 is revised slightly to stand at 5.6 mb/d, and we need to keep in mind that demand contracted by a huge 9.6 mb/d in 2020.

“There is also a continuing divergence between the first and second half of 2021. The first half has again been adjusted lower, mainly due to extended measures and new lockdowns in many key parts of Europe. In contrast, oil demand prospects in the second half have remained relatively steady, reflecting expectations for a stronger economic recovery and positive impact of vaccination rollouts.

“On the supply side, non-OPEC liquids for 2021 are forecast to grow by almost 1 mb/d, compared to expectations of 0.7 mb/d at our last meeting. It is also interesting to note that the US liquids supply forecast remains unchanged, with growth of 0.16 mb/d in 2021.”

He added: “From the perspective of inventories, preliminary data for February 2021 shows a further drawdown of around 45 mb in OECD commercials, following a drop of around 14 mb in January. The February level is 95 mb higher that the same time one year ago, and 58 mb above the average for the period 2015-2019.”

