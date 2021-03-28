Ohanaeze Ndigbo greets Christians, urges collective effort for peaceful, united, happier Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Barely few weeks to Easter celebration, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has on Sunday, hailed Christians all over the world, especially those in Nigeria, urging them to come together for the purpose of achieving , peace, unity and happiness for Nigerians.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, signed by Chief Obizoba Chimelu Tony, DG Strategic Planning and Implementations, the apex social-cultural organization of NdIgbo opined they: “salute the Christians of Nigeria and world in general on the occasion marking the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

“The Igbo socio-cultural group believes that the circumstances that surrounded the stories of Jesus, if profoundly reflected upon, should be enough to shape the situation in Nigeria and then prepare the mindset of citizens across faiths and tribes to rather see security and economic situations in the country as collective challenges that require concerted efforts of all to tackle, instead of seeing them the other way round.

“The group also calls on the Igbo in the country and around the world to utilize the reflections of the season of Easter, following days of lent till these occasions of Good Friday, Palm Sunday and Easter Monday, to think about change for a better Igbo Land and, by extension, Nigeria in terms of resolve to contribute to the peace, security and development of both Nigeria and the South East region.

“Noting that a nation cursed daily by citizens does not bless the cursers, it urges politicians of Nigeria, particularly those of Igbo extractions, to see political play as seeking the consent of the people to get into positions to use resources of the people to better their general living system and standards, and not as do-or-die means to political office to use the resources of the people for self purposes and, more sadly, to turn the tide against the people by impoverishing them as well as making their lives miserable.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Wordwide under the President General, Barr. Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah, seizes this occasion of Easter to appreciate the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria for the development brought to the South East so far, while asking for more, and call on the religious leaders across the Land to pray for leaders of the country to do better for the good of all.

“The lesson of the season, as it is obvious, is that, if citizens across religions, tribes and political divides can get serious about the Nigeria Project, they can have their fortunes and lives change dramatically, and positively too, overnight.”

