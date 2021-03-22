Ogunsan, wife nominated for global award in education

Kindly Share This Story:

Founders of Executive Trainers Limited, Ayo Ogunsan and his wife, Ajoke Ogunsan has been nominated for the Global Forum for Education and Learning (GFEL) award .

The Ogunsans, who were recently conferred with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) honours, have been managers of the leading training institute for higher education in the country, Executive Trainers Limited.

READ ALSO 2,792 suspects arrested for various offences in Lagos

However it was gathered that the five parameters adopted by the award committee of GFEL are — overall reach, industry impact, spirit of innovation, future readiness and market demand.

The final score is then calculated by taking an aggregate of the five criteria into consideration to define the final position of each nominee on the given category.

Meanwhile, the award ceremony will take place in Las Vegas, United States, between June 23 – 25, 2021.

GFEL is a summit that provides a platform for networking and learning amongst a closed group of award winning peers from the industry, bringing together some of the most remarkable speakers from the realm of education that will shed light on the most crucial topics pertaining to the industry and help improve the means of education transmittal.

GFEL offers an ideal opportunity for the confluence of educationists, edtech innovators, thought leaders and academics who are adding significant value to the global education sector. It primarily comprises achievers from the industry whom are recognised for their contributions and provide a platform for networking and knowledge sharing amongst this elite group of high performing individuals and companies.

As education holds a significant position in the policies of nations across the world, GFEL empowers participants to develop the capacity to solve complex education related issues, globally. transmittal.

Expressing his delight over the nomination, the Chairman of Executive Trainers who doubles as a Board Member of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Ayo Ogunsan, said: “It is a very laudable one for my wife and I and in deed all members of staff of Executive Trainers Limited.

“We feel so humble about it, while returning all the glory and adoration to the Almighty God who made it possible. It feels good to see that the impact of Executive Trainers is not only being felt locally and nationally but also internationally.

“We have been doing our best to better the lot of advanced tertiary education in the country and across the world, and of course, a global recognition of this magnitude will only motivate us to do more.”

Executive Trainers Limited is an organisation which focuses on capacity building and human capital development of principal officers of higher education in Nigeria.

Its areas of training include linkages and collaborations, innovation and strategies, entrepreneurship, sponsorship and scholarship enhancement, leadership and higher institution management.

The institute which boasts of 13 years of experience has an estimated net worth of over 400,000 USD.

Kindly Share This Story: