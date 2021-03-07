Ogun needs agro-cargo, not passenger airport, Abiodun tells NASS

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State government is to continue with the plan to construct an agro-cargo airport in the state.

This was disclosed by Governor Dapo Abiodun when he received the Senate Committee on Aviation, led by Senator Smart Adeyemi, at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan , Abeokuta.

The governor said that the agro-cargo airport project, conceptualized by the Gbenga Daniel administration in 2007, has lots of potentials in the overall development of the state in particular and the country in general.

It would be recalled that the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun jettisoned the idea of a cargo airport, opting instead, in 2018,for a passenger airport with its proposed location in the Ewekoro area of the state.

Abiodun noted that what Ogun is yearning for is an airport that will support its massive agro development potentials.

The governor maintained that the people of the state entrusted his administration with qualitative representation to create the enabling environment for a public private sector partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring Economic Development and individual

According to him, the decision to continue with the agro- airport project, located in Ilishan-Remo Ogun East, was made by the state’s joint inter-ministerial committee, which evaluated and placed priority on it as against the Ewekoro passenger airport.

Abiodun noted that a lot of verifiable work had started on the agro-cargo airport project, which had the approval of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

He, however, informed the committee that there were no details or information on the Ewekiro project in the handing over note of the Amosun’s administration.

“This administration is deliberate and methodical. The need to have a cargo airport was made by our joint inter ministerial committee and we consequently evaluated the initiatives that were started by previous administrations because government is a continuum,” he said.

“After a thorough evaluation, the choice of the airport cargo location in Ilishan was unanimous, it complements the Agric/processing factories eco system in that corridor with access/egress road network.

“To that extent, our decisions are guided by the principles of good governance; is it fair, just and equitable to all, is the process transparent and inclusive?, did the people input?, is it of economic important/value? will it possibly impact the life of our people? As we must hold ourselves accountable at all times. Afterall the people are the essence of Governance and we are only holding the office in trust for them.

“Again, government is a continuum, we are completing this project that was conceptualized by a previous administration same way we have completed other projects (like) roads, bridges, hospitals and schools that were started by the previous administration. Our decision are always based on the economic value and benefits to our people.

“Comparatively on the other proposed airport location, we did not find any details or information in any handover notes as it all seems to be shrouded in secrecy.”

