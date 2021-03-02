Ogun Assembly constitutes committee to investigate alleged misconduct against Dep Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogun House of Assembly, on Tuesday, set up a five-man committee to investigate allegations misconduct levelled against the Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri.

The committee was given 72 hours to submit its report.

Mr Damilola Soneye (APC-Obafemi Owode) moved the motion that the committee be set up during plenary in Abeokuta and was seconded by Sikirat Ajibola (APC-Ipokia).

The Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo (APC-Ifo I), said that the committee was constituted after consulting with other principal officers, in line with House Order 7, Rule 10, to investigate the issues raised against the deputy speaker.

The speaker named the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif (APC-Ado Odo Ota I), as Chairman of the committee, with Abdul Oladunjoye (APC-Sagamu I), Lateefat Ajayi (APC-Yewa South), Modupe Mujota (APC-Abeokuta North) and Adeyemi Ademuyiwa (APC-Abeokuta South II) as members.

The constitution of the committee was sequel to a report on notice of removal of the deputy speaker from office over alleged gross misconduct.

The report was signed by 20 members of the Assembly and read by the Clerk, Mr Adedeji Adeyemo.

The clerk said: “On Thursday, Feb. 25, at exactly 7:10 pm., I received a letter titled, notice for the removal of the deputy speaker, Dare Kadiri, from office for gross misconduct and it was endorsed by 20 members.

“In consonance with provisions of Order 2, Rule 11, sub-section 1 of the Standing Order of the House, the notice was served on the deputy speaker at 11:43 am. on Feb. 26, to meet the deadline of 24 hours stipulated in the rule.

“The response of the deputy speaker was received in the early morning of March 1, also to fulfil the 72 hours given to him, as provided in that Order 2, Rule 11.

“Having received the response, the deputy speaker was subsequently served a letter, directing him to stand down from plenary of the House forthwith, until he is acquitted of the charges.

“Having satisfied the provisions of Order 2, Rule 11, 1, 2, and 3 of the Standing Order of the House, I hereby commend the exercise for further action of the House, as provided in Order 2, Rule 11, 4 ,5, 6, 7 and 8 of the Standing Order of the House.”

Mr Akeem Balogun (APC-Ogun Waterside), moved the motion for the adoption of the clerk’s report and seconded by Adegoke Adeyanju (APC-Yewa North I).

Also during plenary, the assembly confirmed Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s nominees for Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).

The majority leader presented the report of the committee of the Whole House on the screening of the nominees, saying that they were found to be eligible and suitable for the office.

The nominees confirmed were: Babatunde Osibodu (Chairman), Olatunji Akoni, Tajudeen Omolaja, Ayodele Bankole and Mrs Gbemi Onasanya.

