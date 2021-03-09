OGSOBA’s new excos pledge to restore Schools’ glory

Kindly Share This Story:

The newly elected executive of Okotie-Eboh Grammar School Old Student Association, (OGSOSA) Sapele Branch has pledged to help restore the glory of the school.

Chief Richard Okotie, OGSOSA Sapele branch president, made this pledge while addressing the press during the inauguration of the newly elected executives at TM Continental hotel in Sapele.

Chief Okotie said there was a need for all old students of the school to do everything within their various capacities to ensure that the glory of the school was brought back.

“We want to assure you that, this group of excos will not stop at anything to bring the glory of the school back, it’s the dawn of a new dawn, in the history of OGSOBA, Sapele branch and we want to thank you for electing us and we won’t let you down” adding that the present excos will reach out to the aggrieved ones and be their brother’s keeper.

The newly elected Public Relations Officer of OGSOBA Sapele branch, Mr Mebradu Ese Oghene who said he was elated said “Part of the group plan is to work out a new constitution that will take OGSOBA to a new level” advising OGSOBA all over the world not to deal with any group than this OGSOBA executives.

Other elected members of the group include Prof. Nyerhovwo TONUKARI, Vice President, Mr. Peter Oghenevwogaga EYAREFE, Secretary General, Mr. Okefe IGBUYA, Financial Secretary, Dr. OROVWIGHO Andrew Oghenerukevwe, Treasurer, MC Donald Atake ABOYOWA, CNA, Provost Marshal and Mr. MEBRADU Eseoghene, P.R.O.

