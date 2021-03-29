Ogidi Studios draws high praise from VP Osibanjo, Dare, Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, others

Kindly Share This Story:

as Don Jazzy, Bisola, Teey-Mix, Mimi Onalaja storm launch ceremony

As global attention shifts to Nigerian creatives following Grammy Award wins for Burna Boy and Wizkid, another major achievement has been scored with the launch of a multi-functional world-class Ogidi Studios in Lekki, Lagos.

Dignitaries and stakeholders who attended a two-day launch ceremony in Lagos left a big impression and renewed confidence in the global dominance of Nigerian talents and content production.

Ogidi Studios is nestled on two-floors and equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology in audio recording and video production. Among the studio’s star attraction is the Neve Genesys Black console, a delight for sound engineers and producers due to its multi-functionality of bridging the gap between analogue and digital. Complementing this is imposing green screen 17 by 11-foot green screen with adjuncts tastefully furnished spaces such as dressing, beauty, make-up and waiting rooms.

Describing the studio as a revolution in entertainment production, Vice President Prof Yemi Osibanjo, in a video message relayed on a giant screen at the occasion lauded the founder, Idris Olorunnibe and his team. He said, “With the Ogidi Studios, Nigeria now operates on the same level of sound and video technology with major global players. Now the stars, not just Nigerian stars, but from all over the world have a place in Lagos that is as good as any studio they have ever recorded in.

Prof Osibanjo added, “World-class script writing, music recording, video making, and editing, can take place under one roof, at the Ogidi Studios. The entire value chain in music and entertainment can now be local. So, we are at the cusp of a revolution in entertainment production, creative talent and services, and a major economic opening for business in Nigeria.

According to Babatunde Raji Fashola who delivered a recorded goodwill message, the infrastructure is “is consistent with government of the Buhari administration to revamp, expand and improve on Nigeria’s infrastructure as a critical driver for national economy and growth.”

He also observed, “I have had the opportunity to visit and I’m truly impressed by what I have seen. I can only now say that may the winds go behind your sail as you open this studio to Nigerians, Africans and indeed people of races as a platform to express what essentially their divinely given talent is. Also to the contributions that you would make to Nigeria, sub-regional and African economy.”

Idris Olorunnimbe, Founder/ Group Chief Executive Officer of Temple Management expressed satisfaction with the feedback received across a spectrum of stakeholders. He disclosed, “We felt that we needed to provide the best of our talents with the best of infrastructure so that they can compete in other jurisdictions. Ogidi Studios has no peers but we realized the need for more infrastructures to spring-up so that as stakeholders we can take African talents to global dominance. As Templers, we pursue our goals with African excellence in mind, anything below that is not good enough.”

Dignitaries at the event included Oniru of Iru land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank Plc, Claire Pierangelo, US Consul General to Nigeria, Tubosun Alake, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Innovation, Representative of the Deputy Governor, Segun Dawodu, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture and Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

Among members of the creative industry who visited the facility during its two-day private and public viewing were Mavin Records head-honcho, Don Jazzy, Seun Kuti, Timini Egbuson, Teey-Mix, Bisola AIyeola, Jeff Akoh, Mimi Onalaja, Victor Ehikhamenor among others.

For Don Jazzy, head-honcho of Mavin Records who attended the event to lend his support, the entrance of the studio is a timely intervention that he has looked forward to for long. “This is one of the kinds of infrastructure that I have been praying that we should have in the industry. If I had the finance, I would have put up something like this. I have been here plenty times and I probably would be making use of the facility myself. I know that this will make work easy in the industry especially for talents in photography and movie space,” he disclosed.

He also had a word for investors, “It is possible to recoup money invested in entertainment but the investor has to exercise a lot of patience. Invest in the right people and have the right mindset and behaviour of an investor who understands business. Not the type that invests yesterday and would come knocking on the door for profit today. Such investor should also give creative freedom to create and do their job. You would definitely get your money back.”

FG, Lagos State pledge support for state-of-the-art Ogidi Studios

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Lagos State Government have pledged to support the newly launched world-class production facility, Ogidi Studios in the area of capacity development for the youths.

Speaking separately at an event to mark the launch of the facility, Chief Sunday Dare, Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos both lauded the founder of the facility, Idris Olorunnimbe for his foresight and intervention to put Nigerian creativity on the same pedestal as global players.

While announcing a pledge to sponsor the training of 1000 youths at Ogidi Studios, Chief Dare explained that the launch of the studios “resonates with our youth because it excites and employs our youth.

“I see that the future of some of our youth would be built here. The most important tasks for me is to announce a partnership between the federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. We would support and train 1000 Nigerian youth in 2 to 4 weeks courses.

“We want to make sure that every month a hundred of them come here, we will pay full expenses, they can get certified and they can become entrepreneurs, creators of wealth, employees of labour and also contribute to national economic development. We are committed to that on the part of the Federal Government.

The partnership will cover courses in Graphic design, 2D Animation, Video editing Pro, Sound production, Cinematography, Art Direction, Film making 101 and Creative Writing.

On his part, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, said, “I am here to endorse this project in tandem with our own economic agenda which is project THEMES. The E stands for Entertainment and Tourism. The future is for our young talents and it is how much they want to take. With facilities like this, it is how much they can grab without holding back.

“It is an industry with huge potentials such as job creation and capacity development.

As a Government, we have consistently shown and demonstrated our support to the creative industry. We have partnered with Ebonylife Productions to train youths in their academy. We are also in collaboration with Del York to train between 500 to 1000 youths in their online programme. We have recently redeveloped the historic Glover Memorial Hall as space and hub for youth empowerment. There’s also the J.K Randle space that we are currently refurbishing. We have a N1 billion fund for the creative sector. We will continue to support businesses like this to make sure they are sustainable.”

Also identifying with Ogidi Studios while at the event, Claire Pierangelo, US Consul General to Nigeria expressed desire for collaboration. “The United States Consulate is proud to support the remarkable growth of Nigeria’s entertainment industry. It’s great to see Temple Company opening Ogidi Studios,” she said.

