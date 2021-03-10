Official envoy promises to promote Nigeria, Ireland culture for better relationship

Kindly Share This Story:

Amb. Ijeoma Chinonyerem Obiezu

The Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland her Excellency Amb. Ijeoma Chinonyerem Obiezu has promised to promote Nigeria culture and the host country for a better relationship.

Amb. Obiezu Stated this on Tuesday 9th March 2021 shortly after her membership revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress,APC at her Polling Unit, Ndiuche 002, Ndizuogu ward 1, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

She pointed out that Nigeria as well as the country of her mission has great cultural potentials just as she added that synergy between the two countries is needed for bilateral relationship.

According to her, “the core essence of my mission is to protect the interest of Nigeria with a view to harnessing the economy and culture so that it will favour Nigeria and the host country’, she stated.

The pioneer APC Secretary in Ideato North LGA called on the party leaders in the area to continue to mobilize members to revalidate their membership and also new members to register with the party.

The Ambassador further posited that the exercise would strengthen the party in the ward level, local government, state and country in general to win future elections.

One of the leaders who accompanied her was Honourable Okey Okafor who described her as an epitome of quality leadership.

Hon. Okafor noted that he has learnt a lot from her leadership dispositions, adding that her leadership nature cuts across the state.

Other leaders in the entourage were Comrade Obinna Okoronkwo, Alvan Ugochukwu and Youth leader Chijioke Ibebuchi among other leaders and supporters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

