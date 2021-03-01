Odusanya, Bakre, eight others shortlisted for LASU VC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya, who came first in the botched selection process for the ninth substantive Vice Chancellor for the Lagos State University, LASU, and nine others have been shortlisted for further interview for the plum job.

Checks by our correspondent showed that other candidates shortlisted to face further screening by the Senate/Council Selection Committee are a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Adewale Noah, the current Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Elias, and Prof. Mrs Sena Bakre.

Others are Professors Kabir Akinyemi, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Tayo Awofolu, Biodun Adewuya, and Ayodele Badejo.

The Selection Committee, headed by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, is expected to further grill the candidates and list the first three for the Visitor, who is also the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to choose from.

Recall that the first selection process was cancelled by Sanwo-Olu after a series of complaints by some people and the governor mandated a repeat of the exercise and that a substantive VC be chosen within 45 days.

The governor also asked the Senate of the university to appoint an acting VC for the university.

The situation led to the emergence of Prof. Oyedamola Oke as the acting VC of the 37-year-old university.

Vanguard News Nigeria

