Obasanjo, Adeboye, Adamu Adamu, others to speak at Professor Omolewa’s book launch

By Chris Onuoha

Emeritus Professor Michael Abiola Omolewa who turns 80 this year will celebrate his step into the octogenarian club on April 1, 2021 with a book launch.

The event tagged; “80th Birthday Thanksgiving and Presentation of Book of Tributes” to hold, both physical and virtual at Ellies Event Place, Ibadan, Oyo State will feature eminent personalities who will be speaking.

They include former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as the father of the day, The General Overseer, Redeem Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye as spiritual father of the day, Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu as chairman, for Education Minister, Prof Chinwe Obaji and others. Special guest and keynote speaker is Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Alli SAN

Prof Emeritus Michael Abiola Omolewa is a distinguished professor of Adult Education, a great historian and Cultural Ambassador who was one of the pioneer staff of the Department of Adult Education at the University of Ibadan. Having contributed immensely to the development of Adult Education and Distance learning at the institution, he was recognised on his selfless service and was appointed to serve as Nigeria’s Permanent Ambassador to the UNESCO in Paris, and also in the board of Commonwealth learning.

Back home, Prof Omolewa was very instrumental in the formation of the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding in Oshogbo, Osun State.

Omolewa, popularly known as father of Adult Education also formed an NGO called UNIVA while in the University of Ibadan to help the poor people living within rural community. In spite of his busy schedule as Ambassador to UNESCO in Paris, he served the Lord diligently. He was ordained as Assistant Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God by the General Overseer of the Mission, Pastor E. A. Adeboye at the first European Convention of the RCCG in The Hague, the Netherlands in April 2003, and still serves as RCCG pastor today.

His protégés in the academic community including others he impacted in numerous ways went all out to celebrate the giant teacher of teachers with a compendium of tributes that will be launched April 1, 2021.

